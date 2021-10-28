Social Sip: Captain America Shield auction

(WHTM) — Marvel fans might want to add this to their Christmas wishlist this year. Hake’s in York is auctioning off the shield Chris Evans used as Captain America in Avengers: Endgame.

The shield is 24 inches in diameter. About 30 to 40 shields were produced for the movie but this one was used for close-up shots in Evans’s hand.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Due to its unique nature and pristine condition, it has an open estimate.

Hake’s is calling it one of the most-important Marvel film props to ever come to auction The auction is open for bidding now, with closing dates of Nov. 2 and 3.

For more information and to bid on the item, you can click this link.