Social Sip: Paper Map Challenge

(WHTM) — GetWindstream is challenging one lucky couple to find three local destinations within a week’s time only using a paper map and a compass, with a prize up for grabs!

Those who apply for the Paper Map Challenge are asked to only use a paper map of your city, an instant camera to take at each location, a compass to know which direction you’re headed and a journal and pen to take notes and document the journey. All materials will be sent to accepted applicants.

No Google Maps, Waze, Apple Maps or any digital navigation system will be allowed.

The couple who wins the challenge will earn $1,500 in cash!

GetWindstream says about 18% of millennials can confidently read a paper map and not rely on more popular GPS systems.

Anyone who wishes to apply by October 11 can do so here. You can read all rules and qualifications here.