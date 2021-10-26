Social Sip: Watch horror movies nonstop for $2,000

(WHTM) — CableTV.com is searching for one lucky horror fanatic to binge watch 24 hours of scary movies on Halloween for $2,000.

The job application is available now and those eligible must be 18 years of age or older and be able to stay awake for 24 hours straight.

Those interested must be eligible to work in the U.S., be horror-obsessed and active social media users.

The prize is $2,000, a one-month subscription to “Shudder,” candy, a $50 Starbucks gift card and even a spooky horror subscription box.

