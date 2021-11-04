‘UPS Brown Friday’ hiring event aims to hire 60,000 employees nationwide

United Parcel Service (UPS) driver Joe Speeler makes a delivery at the Leanon Shops in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. United Parcel Service Inc. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, reported third-quarter profit of $2.33 billion.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With less than a month before Black Friday and Cyber Monday, UPS wants to be prepared. The company is hoping to hire thousands of seasonal employees for the holiday shopping rush.

UPS is hoping to hire more than 60,000 people nationwide in the next three days. The shipping giant says volume nearly doubles during the final few months of the year and expects people will shop and ship earlier this year for the holiday season.

There are hiring events across the Midstate, including Harrisburg, Lancaster, Carlisle, and Chambersburg. Some of the events will be in-person, others will be over Zoom. In Harrisburg, UPS is hoping to hire 650 employees. There are several positions to choose from.

“For individuals that might be looking for a job, it’s great to have holiday cash but then you have a longer peak season with UPS than you normally would,” Daneleee McCusker Rees, President of Human Resources-U.S. Domestic & Global Air Region at UPS said. “In addition to that, you have the opportunity to have your foot in the door at a Fortune 50 company to really make an impact and have a long-term career.”

The hiring event runs through Saturday.