What ‘Pupweiser’ team will you choose?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Budweiser is known for its iconic Clydesdales, but now it’s turning to ‘pups’ for its upcoming holiday marketing.

That’s right, our four legged friends are making their debut during the national ‘Pupweiser Contest.’

Participants, 21-year and older, can head over to budweiser.com and check out the finalists before showing support for their favorite furry friend on social media.

As a bonus treat, you can also upload pictures and feature your k9 companions on the side of the special Budweiser can.

So, who is your favorite iconic animal spokesperson? Let us known on our Facebook page and tune in to abc27 News Daybreak. We may feature your comment on the air.