(WHTM) — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital Physicians Roseville Pediatrics is currently seeing a lot of cases of strep throat and the stomach bug.

UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics has reported cases of the flu, strep throat, viral syndrome, and the stomach flu.

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing strep throat, mild cases of COVID-19, upper respiratory illnesses, and stomach bugs.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York has been seeing a lot of COVID-19 cases, but a decline in flu cases.

