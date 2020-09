According to state police, one person is dead after a crash in Dauphin County Saturday.

It happened just before 11 a.m.

Troopers say Linda Lira rear ended a van that had slowed down for traffic on route 209 in Washington Township. She did not attempt to break or stop.

Lira died on scene. She was 73 years old.

The driver of the van and her 11 year old passenger were not treated for their injuries.