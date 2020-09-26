Deadly crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Lancaster dispatchers, there was a deadly crash this morning in West Earl Township.

It happened around 6:45 this morning at the intersection of Oregon Pike Route 272 and Newport Road Route 772, Shaums corner.

According to police report, two vehicles involved, a Ford Ranger Pickup truck, and a Volvo Sedan. Drivers names are not being released at this time.

The coroner has been called to the scene, and the crash is still under investigation. The roadway was closed for 3 1/2 hours, but now open.

Any witnesses to the accident are asked to contact Detective Ray at the West Earl Township Police.