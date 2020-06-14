Deadly crash in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) —  Emergency dispatchers tell us the York County coroner has been called to an early Sunday morning crash around 3 a.m.

We’re told it happened on I-83 North near exit 33.

State Police tell us the lanes are still blocked.

