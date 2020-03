CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Chambersburg police, a deadly crash happened on the corner of East Mc Kinley Street and South Coldbrook Avenue around 2:20 a.m. Saturday morning.

When police got there, they found two people injured and one of the people inside dead. The two injured were flown to a hospital for treatment and their condition is unknown.

This crash is still under investigation.