Deadly fire kills 5 kids, crews say it was avoidable

A deadly fire claimed the lives of 5 children in Erie, PA over the weekend and crews now believe some if not all the deaths were avoidable. The fire broke out around 1:00 am Sunday morning. Officials say the home was operated as around-the-clock daycare and wasn’t up to code.

Of the five kids who died one was the daycare owner’s and four were siblings. All were between 8 months and 7 years old.

According to firefighters, the daycare had no smoke detectors except one in the attic. They say if there had been a proper amount of detectors most, if not all the victims would have survived.

8 people were inside the home when the fire broke out. 2 teenage boys survived by jumping off the roof. Multiple neighbors were injured when they tried to rush into the flames to help.

The fire chief says one mother is suffering burns to her lungs. She tried to drive herself to the hospital but crashed her car on the way. She’s now in the hospital recovering.

The fire chief says trying to pull the children out of the fire was physically and emotionally exhausting for firefighters.

Inspectors found extension cords under a couch which they say may be to blame for the start of the fire. The investigation is ongoing.