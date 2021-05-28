Delaware County mom earns law degree despite pandemic

(WHTM) — The pandemic put many lives on hold, but not for Liliane Cooper of Delaware County.

Cooper just graduated from Villanova Law School, but it was no easy task. While earning her degree she and her husband also raised six kids between the ages of five and 17.

Liliane says she didn’t get much time to make adjustments when her law classes switched to being done virtually in the past year and her kids being home-schooled even before the pandemic.

“I was trying to figure out how to do my own homeschooling of law school and trying to do children and trying to help them with homework,” Cooper said. “Doing my class time making sure no one is crawling in between my legs so I can pay attention to the lectures.”

Cooper was voted “class speaker” at graduation. Now it’s time to start studying for the bar exam.

“She did a really good job, and we all rallied behind her, so that was a lot of fun because she did all the hard work and we just played in the background,” Henry Cooper said.