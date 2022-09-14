Correction: This story has been corrected to reflect the nature of the bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A bill in the Pennsylvania General Assembly would extend the expiration for the reduced profit margin in the Pennsylvania Lottery.

House Bill 2538 is sponsored by Rep. Carrie Lewis DelRosso (R-Allegheny/Westmoreland) and was unanimously approved by the House Aging and Older Adult Services committee on September 14.

The Pennsylvania Lottery operates as a bureau within the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Pennsylvania Lottery was created in 1971 and reported a nearly $1.2 billion profit to benefit older Pennsylvanians from last year’s revenue.

DelRosso is currently running for Lieutenant Governor on the Republican ticket with State Senator Doug Mastriano.