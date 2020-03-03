Demonstration for new voting machines tonight in Cumberland County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) –People in Cumberland County will have the chance to see how to use the new voting machines.



Tonight’s demonstration is from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Bureau of Elections in Carlisle.



Those who attend will get access to test the machines and receive one-on-one help. The county purchased 400 Expressvote X-l touch screen machines. The machines, however, are encased in controversy.

A federal lawsuit claims the voting machines are susceptible to hacking and do not provide voters with verifiable paper ballots which are needed for any recount.

A judge heard the case last month, but there hasn’t been a ruling.