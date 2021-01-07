Department of Aging helps senior community centers with grants

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday it was announced the Pa. Department of Aging (PDA) awarded $2 million in grants equally among 405 Area Agency on Aging-affiliated Senior Community Centers (SCC).

Instead of their normal competitive grant process, PDA disbursed the funding to the 52 Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) to allocate among their eligible centers in response to the impact of COVID-19.

“Our senior community centers have faced challenging times, with many of them operating at limited hours, virtually or not at all during the pandemic. As a result, participants have missed out on congregate meals and social or educational activities along with the camaraderie and support that these centers offer,” said Secretary of Aging Robert Torres. “Given these extraordinary circumstances, we’re pleased to be able to allocate this funding to help all eligible SCCs throughout the commonwealth sustain their operations. This approach provides funding to all of these centers to help strengthen their overall ability to persevere and prepare them to welcome participants back.”

Each SCCC will have the flexibility to spend this funding through the end of June 2022 on a variety of projects that will best meet the needs of the individual center during the pandemic.

Project types include COVID-19 mitigation, capital improvements and renovations, programs and services, technology, nutrition services, marketing and outreach, and rent and utilities