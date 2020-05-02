Department of Health provides update on COVID-19, 1,334 positives bring statewide total to 48,305

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., May 2, that there are 1,334 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 48,305. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Today, the department reported 64 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 2,418 in Pennsylvania. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here .

“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

There are 187,071 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 38% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 27% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 27% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date. More data is available here .

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 8,827 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,148 cases among employees, for a total of 9,975 at 478 distinct facilities in44counties. Out of our total deaths, 1,614 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 2,989 of our total cases are in health care workers.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.