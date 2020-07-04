Department of Health provides update on COVID-19, 634 positives bring statewide total to 89,375

3D print of a spike protein of SARS-CoV-2—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—in front of a 3D print of a SARS-CoV-2 virus particle. The spike protein (foreground) enables the virus to enter and infect human cells. On the virus model, the virus surface (blue) is covered with spike proteins (red) that enable the virus to enter and infect human cells. Credit: NIH

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 634 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, June 27, bringing the statewide total of positive cases to 89,375.

There are 6,749 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 3 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here .

“As the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings this holiday weekend,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away and we are seeing cases rise, especially in Southwest Pennsylvania.”

Cases in Allegheny County increased 150 cases overnight.

Mask wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 634 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 725,448 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

2% are ages 13-18;

7% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

24% are ages 50-64; and

27% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,908 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,339 cases among employees, for a total of 21,247 at 709 distinct facilities in52counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,592 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 6,780 of our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.