Department of Health to no longer give COVID-19 update on Sundays

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced on Friday they will no longer send out a daily COVID-19 report on Sundays.

Beginning Sept. 14, data from the previous Sunday will be included as part of Monday’s report.

According to the release, the department will provide an update Monday at noon each week, through a press release, that will include the COVID-19 cases that occurred from Saturday until midnight on Monday.

Daily updates for the DOH will continue as normal on all other days of the week.