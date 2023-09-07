Joseph Shymanski was known in the D.C. area for his photography featuring LEGO figures and more.

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A day after deputies arrested a man in the murders of a missing D.C.-area photographer, deputies said that human remains found in Pennsylvania are believed to be those of the photographer.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said that Joseph Shymanski, 51, of Huntingtown last was seen on Sept 3. around 4 p.m. His family reported Shymanski missing the following day.

The sheriff’s office said in a post that detectives suspected foul play and identified 47-year-old Brandon R. Holbrook of Reedsville, Pa. as a suspect.

Deputies arrested Holbrook on Wednesday. The charges against him are first-degree murder, second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

On Thursday, CCSO said that it worked with the Mifflin County Regional Police Department and found human remains. They did not formally identify the remains as those of Shymanski, but CCSO said in a post that it does “believe they are associated with our ongoing investigation.”

In a post shared to the Mifflin County Regional Police Department’s Facebook page, the chief of police said that officers found human remains within “several hundred yards of Holbrook’s residence.”

“While DNA confirmation will take some time, we believe these human remains are the remains of the missing person from Calvert County Maryland,” the statement said.

CCSO said that this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with any information was asked to contact Wayne.Wells@calvertcountymd.gov and reference case 23-62906.

Shymanski was known in the D.C. area for his photography featuring LEGO figures and more. An Instagram post made after he was reported missing described him as a “photographer and longtime vendor at Eastern Market.”