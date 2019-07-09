Derry Township police conclude no abduction attempt at Hersheypark

Derry Township Police have investigated an alleged abduction report at Hersheypark and determined the incident was a “case of confusion.”



On July 3, guests at the Boardwalk area of Hersheypark reported an incident they perceived as an attempted abduction and reported it to security.

Derry Township Police say they were contacted by Hersheypark Security to investigate.

Officers interviewed the juvenile involved, witnesses and a chaperone with the group.

The guests claimed a woman tried to grab a boy from their group and walk away with them.

They claimed security at Hersheypark did not call police and it took 30 minutes for security to arrive.

Derry Township officers say after an investigation video footage showed the encounter between the juveniles and the person in question, described as a woman in her late teens.

Police say the female was seen in the video interacting with the group of juveniles in what appears to be an innocent manner.

While the female is seen in the video interacting with the group of juveniles in what appears to be an innocent manner, police say they commend the juveniles for being committed to watching out for each other and reporting the concerns to the chaperone.

Police say they reviewed video footage from the park throughout the day and see the young woman in question and what appears to be her adult chaperone, enjoying a normal day in the park “without incident.”

The young woman in question has not been identified but police have concluded an abduction attempt did not take place.

To read the full release from Derry Township Police, click here.