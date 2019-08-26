Derry Township Police reminding drivers to be aware of students and school busses

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Derry Township Police are reminding people to be aware of school buses on their routes and to stop for buses and students when the flashing red lights and stop paddles are activated.

School students start back to school Monday for most of the area, so police are asking residents and drivers to watch for children walking to school or to their bus stop.

Police say that passing a school bus while they are stopped to pick up or drop off students can lead to a traffic citation and a suspension of driving privileges.

Police are also asking drivers to be aware of active school zones around the schools and slow down in these areas.