WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania woman and two others are in jail and facing homicide charges after they were accused of conspiring and killing the woman’s mother in St. Clair Township.

Melissa Beacom, 49, of New Florence, was accused of enlisting the help of her daughter’s boyfriend Matthew Bates, 18, of Ligonier, and Robert Jack, 18, of New Florence, to kill Beacom’s mother 71-year-old Alice Robson on Monday, Dec. 11.

Robson was reported missing that same week and her body was later found by the Westmoreland County Detective Bureau on Thursday, Dec. 14, the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office said.

According to court documents, St. Clair Township police requested the bureau’s help to find Robson who had been missing since Monday evening. The Ligonier Valley School District reported Robson missing after a home health care worker found her special needs grandson at her home alone. Police noted family members did not report her missing.

On Thursday, Dec. 14, a bloodhound team was searching Robson’s home in New Florence where her body was discovered under an unfurnished crawl space beneath the rear porch.

According to a criminal complaint, an autopsy found Robson had been shot twice in the head. During a search warrant, forensic investigators also found blood stains in the living room of the home.

As police investigated Robson’s death, they learned Bates had been at her home on Monday evening. Investigators questioned Bates on Dec. 15 who claimed Beacom asked him to kill Robson.

Bates told police Beacom and Robson had a “contentious relationship” and Beacom had asked him multiple times to kill Robson, according to the complaint. Beacom allegedly told Bates she wanted Robson shot and stored in the crawl space until her body could be dismembered and disposed of.

Bates said he and Beacom met with Jack who followed them to Robson’s home on Dec. 11. Beacom allegedly told the 18-year-olds they needed to go inside and kill Robson. According to the complaint, Beacom waited outside as Bates and Jack went into Robson’s living room and killed her with a .22 revolver.

Bates claimed Jack fired the gun and shot Robson twice in the head. He then went outside and told Beacom “it was done,” according to the complaint. The teens allegedly moved Robson’s body to the crawlspace and then cleaned up inside the home using cleaning supplies.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On Friday, Dec. 15, police said Bates admitted the gun used to kill Robson belonged to his father after his father discovered it had been stolen. When Jack was questioned by police on Dec. 16, he said Bates produced the gun and used it to kill Robson.

Jack claimed Bates pointed the revolver at Robson and shot her in the right side of the head. He said Bates fired a second shot after the first did not kill her. According to the complaint, Bates handed Jack the revolver before he went outside to tell Beacom that Robson was dead. All three allegedly left the home leaving Robson’s grandson unattended.

Jack told police he didn’t return to the home until Wednesday, Dec. 13 when he, Bates and Beacom all drove to Bedford. During the trip, Jack claimed Beacom and Bates talked about dismembering Robson’s body but was unable to when police found Robson the next day.

When Robson’s death investigation was reported in the media, Jack said he drove to Donegal Lake where he threw the gun into the water.

Bates and Jack are both charged with criminal homicide along with conspiracy, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Beacom faces two counts of conspiracy to commit homicide and criminal solicitation. All three were taken to the Westmoreland County Prison where their bail was denied.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 29.