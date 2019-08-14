Detour for Owl Hill Road closure

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – An infrastructure project continues to occupy Warwick Township and specifically, Owl Hill Road, for upcoming maintenance.

This project requires road restrictions and closures and a posted detour. The second of two manholes is scheduled for replacement on Owl Hill Road beginning this Friday night.

The detour will run through Pierson Road, Rothsville Road, and South Heck Road.

The contractor will begin flagging operations on Friday at about 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. to get preliminary items in place. They anticipate closing the road at 6:00 p.m.

The road is anticipated to be open by early Saturday evening or sooner if there are no problems.

The worst-case scenario provides for an allowed road closure until 6:00 a.m. on Monday until the replacement is completed.