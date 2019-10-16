D&H Distributing celebrates new headquarters

News

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – One of Harrisburg’s largest employers is celebrating its new expanded headquarters.

D&H Distributing has moved into its new, two-building, 50-acre headquarters on Tech Drive in Lower Paxton Township. The space has all new amenities, many of them made out of recycled materials.

D&H says it was bringing on too many employees at their old location and needed more room but wanted to make it a fun environment.

The company was based on Seventh Street in Harrisburg for 67 years.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss