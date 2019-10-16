D&H Distributing celebrates new headquarters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – One of Harrisburg’s largest employers is celebrating its new expanded headquarters.

D&H Distributing has moved into its new, two-building, 50-acre headquarters on Tech Drive in Lower Paxton Township. The space has all new amenities, many of them made out of recycled materials.

D&H says it was bringing on too many employees at their old location and needed more room but wanted to make it a fun environment.

The company was based on Seventh Street in Harrisburg for 67 years.