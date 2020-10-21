Digital divide: 2020 has shown us there’s a digital problem

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it impossible to ignore the nation’s digital divide.

An estimated quarter of all school-aged children live in households without broadband access or a web-enabled device such as a computer or tablet. That’s almost 13.5 million kids.

A new report from the National Education Association (NEA) looks closely at the digital divide and offers solutions.

Becky Pringle, President of the NEA joined James Crummel and Janel Knight on abc27 News at Noon to discuss the divide and how it can be fixed.