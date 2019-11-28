Dog easing travelers during hectic holiday rush

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHTM) — Holiday traveling can be stressful with the huge crowds and having your luggage and gifts all in tow. Well, what better way to de-stress at the airport than to pet a dog.

That’s exactly what’s happening at Syracuse Hancock International Airport in New York.

Spectrum News says a dog named Bert has been called in to help passengers calm down and get into the holiday spirit.

Bert’s main goal is to make people smile. He walks around the airport with his owner Susan Vaughn, offering up some pet therapy.

“People are coming to us they’re waving us down. I want to pet the dog, I want to pet the dog,” Susan Vaughn, Paws of CNY Volunteer said to Spectrum News.

Travelers say it’s great and Bert is so friendly.

To prepare them for work like this, they went through months of training and testing. It’s their third year at the airport, and Bert has proven himself to be comfortable in a noisy, crowded area.

It’s a hard job but Bert is rewarded with every pet.