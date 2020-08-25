Dog found near Nanticoke renews Walski search efforts

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Searchers in a homicide investigation make an important discovery, a missing dog at the center of the case. However, they are still searching for the dog’s owner, 46-year-old Richard Walski.

They want to talk with him about his wife’s murder.

State police spent the day combing through the woods for Richard Walski and this is not the first time the investigation has led them to search near the West Nanticoke Bridge.

Dozens of Pennsylvania State Police officers searched the woods along the Susquehanna River in Nanticoke for 46-year-old Richard Walski.

Walski is wanted for questioning in connection to the homicide of his wife Patricia Walski.

Police revived their search after his 5-year-old chocolate labrador retriever was found alive Monday night in the Honey Pot section of Nanticoke.





Above are pictures provided by Pennsylvania State Police of Richard Walski and his dog “Yukon.”

State police, the Luzerne County Detectives Agency and the Pennsylvania Game Commission all assisted with the search for Walski on foot, in the water and in the air.

On August 13th, Richard Walski’s wife Patricia was found dead in their Schrader Street home.

She was found in a garbage bag under a pile of laundry in the home according to a search warrant affidavit, the wife and mother died from a gunshot wound to the head.



Patricia Walski, photos shared by the family.

When her body was discovered following a welfare check, the couple’s pick-up truck, Richard Walski and their dog, Yukon, were all missing.

The couple’s pickup truck was found in a wooded area near the West Nanticoke Bridge that day after Patricia’s body was found.

State police continued their search at the bridge Tuesday.

Authorities say Richard Walski could be a perpetrator or a victim in this case.

Luzerne County Assistant District Attorney Jarrett Ferentino was at the scene of the search Tuesday. He had no comments.

Walski remains missing. Authorities say they do not know if he is dead or alive.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Richard Walski or this case, contact state police.