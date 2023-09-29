CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A Cumberland County man was indicted by a federal grand jury with producing and distributing child pornography in 2017, the Department of Justice announced.

The investigation by Homeland Security into James Sollenberger, 54, found that he allegedly enticed a minor to partake in inappropriate sexual acts, a release reads.

U.S. Attorney Gerad Karam said that Sollenberger allegedly distributed child pornography days after he enticed the minor to partake in sexually explicit conduct in March 2017.

Sollenberger faces up to 50 years in prison and a term of lifetime supervised release along with a fine if found guilty.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The case is a part of Project Safe Childhood, an effort to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse that began as a nationwide initiative in 2006.