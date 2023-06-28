(WHTM) — The federal government is taking Amazon to court accusing the company of signing people up for Prime memberships in sneaky ways.

The FTC has just filed suit against Amazon, claiming it enrolls customers without their consent.

Jeff Work shops on Amazon only occasionally and says he has no need for an Amazon Prime membership.

But two or three years ago, he says:

“I received an email from Amazon saying ‘Thank you for joining Prime.’ Well as far as I knew, I never joined Prime.”

All he did was order a couple of books. But suddenly, he said:

“You get a free trial period, and after X amount of time, we will start billing you $12 per month.”

The worst thing, Work says, is that he is very careful not to sign up for free trial offers of anything. Because he realizes they can often lead to pricey subscriptions.

“We thought we were being very careful with each of those purchases,” Work says.

But the Federal Trade Commission has now filed suit against Amazon, accusing it of enrolling “millions of customers in its Prime service” without their consent. It claims it happens when you try to checkout without being a Prime member.

“The truth is that customers love Prime, and we make it clear and simple for customers to both sign up for or cancel their Prime membership,” Amazon said in a statement.

But Work says it felt sneaky to him.

“It really does stink, and ever since it happened to me, I’ve heard more and more about it,” Work added.

CNBC says Amazon Prime has 200 million members worldwide. However, there’s no estimate of how many of those members wish they weren’t signed up.