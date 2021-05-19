Don’t Waste Your Money: Memorial Day Deal

It’s almost Memorial Day and that means some of the biggest deals of the year. And with the price of gas and so many other things soaring this spring, most of us could use a deal.

It’s not just those three-dollar gas prices hitting our wallets right now. Sue Lewis can’t believe all the things she is paying more for these days.

“Cleaning items, home supplies, wipes, chicken, food. It’s all going up,” Lewis said.

The government’s consumer price index shows prices up 4.2% in the past year, the biggest jump in 13 years.

That’s why this year’s Memorial Day sales are needed now more than ever. Dealnews.com says this weekend is a great time to buy furniture, mattresses, small and large kitchen appliances, springtime fashion and grill and patio sets, though you’ll find lower prices during fourth of July sales.

But from the doesn’t that stink file, how a sale doesn’t guarantee you will get it this weekend. Appliance and furniture delays have not let up, and many shoppers are finding themselves facing six month waits for a new couch or bedroom set.

Make sure you find out if that great Memorial Day deal is actually in stock. If not, you might do better choosing something you can take home with you.

Just because a store is running a sale, that doesn’t mean the item is in stock. So make sure you don’t face a long wait, so you don’t waste your money.