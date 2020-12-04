Dover Area School District appoints new Superintendent of schools

DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — At a special meeting of the Board of Directors of the Dover Area School District (DASD) on Thursday, the DASD Board voted to appoint Dr. Kelly K. Cartwright as the new Superintendent of Schools, effective May 1, 2021.

The DASD Board selected Dr. Cartwright following a comprehensive search and interview process which included input from staff, parents, and the community.

Dr. Cartwright is currently serving as Assistant to the Superintendent in the Conestoga Valley School District, a position she’s held since 2010. Previously, she served as a Principal at Conestoga Valley as well as an Assistant Principal, Dean of Students, classroom teacher, and long-term substitute in other York County school districts.

“We are delighted that we have found someone of Dr. Cartwright’s experience and caliber to lead our district forward after our current Superintendent, Mrs. Tracy Krum, enters into her well-deserved, hard-earned retirement in 2021,” said Mr. Nathan Eifert, President of the DASD Board. “We are excited to welcome Dr. Cartwright to Dover and know that her proven leadership skills and collaborative nature will benefit our students, staff, and community.”

Dr. Cartwright has a Doctorate in School Administration from Widener University, a Master’s Degree in School Administration from Western Maryland College, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Ohio University.