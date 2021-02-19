Dozens of eligible Harrisburg School District employees receive COVID-19 vaccine

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — More than 50 Harrisburg School District employees got vaccinated on Friday, putting the district a step closer to getting students back in the classroom for the first time in a year.

Teachers as a whole aren’t being prioritized for the vaccine until group 1B, but everyone who got their shot Friday fell under the 1A category.

The vaccinations were made possible through a partnership with the Capital Area Intermediate Unit, which worked with Quality Care Pharmacy to get doses.

“This is nothing but hope,” said Leroy McClain, Camp Curtin Academy principal.

When life gets hopeless, educators get creative.

“1B was put off for the future, and we thought well, ‘we still have a lot of 1A eligible folks,” said Dr. Andria Saia, executive director of Capital Area Intermediate Unit.

Organizers worked within state guidelines to put on the clinic, reaching out to districts like Harrisburg.

“Our employees are so appreciative of this opportunity. I can’t stress that enough,” said Christopher Celmer, Harrisburg School District acting superintendent.

“Being a leader of the building, I believe it’s up to me to show folks that this is a safe thing to do,” McClain said.

McClain’s wife is diabetic and his kids are immunocompromised.

“The vaccine is something that I think needs to get out there. Now, it’s not for everyone, but it is for a lot of us, and I believe this is something that we should all do our part in,” McClain said.

He’s also doing it for the district. Harrisburg was hit hard by the virus, but officials hope to bring some students back in April.

“Social distancing, mask-wearing [that] ultimately is going to be the key to when we return, but having this as an option for our 1A employees is significant,” Celmer said.

Pennsylvania’s vaccine rollout has seen significant challenges.

“People were frustrated and people didn’t know how to get it, and to be able to make this happen is just a blessing,” Saia said.

Every shot given means another shot at returning to normal.

“We’re a team. You’re not in this alone. We’re all doing this together,” McClain said.

More than 700 people, including teachers from other districts and additional 1A members of the public, were vaccinated.