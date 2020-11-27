Duncannon woman killed in train accident Thanksgiving morning

State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian-train accident Thanksgiving morning in Perry County, according to the Perry County coroner.
The Perry County coroner identified the victim as 40-year-old Jennifer Sanchez of Duncannon.
Authorities say a southbound freight train hit Sanchez who was walking on railroad tracks near Duncannon around 4:30 Thanksgiving morning.
