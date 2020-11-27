Duncannon woman killed in train accident Thanksgiving morning

FILE – In this Monday, June 24, 2019, file photo, a CSX freight train rolls past downtown Pittsburgh. CSX Corp. said Wednesday, April 22, 2020, its first-quarter profit slipped 8% and the railroad withdrew its outlook for the year because of the ongoing economic uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian-train accident Thanksgiving morning in Perry County, according to the Perry County coroner.

The Perry County coroner identified the victim as 40-year-old Jennifer Sanchez of Duncannon.

Authorities say a southbound freight train hit Sanchez who was walking on railroad tracks near Duncannon around 4:30 Thanksgiving morning. 

