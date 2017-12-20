E-Sports coming to Lebanon Valley College

ANNVILLE, Pa (WHTM) – The growing Esports industry is making its way to Lebanon Valley College.

Esports will be the school’s 26th varsity intercollegiate athletic program and its first co-ed sport.

“I am very excited to provide this new opportunity for the growing numbers of current and future LVC gamers,” said Rick Beard, director of athletics, in a statement. “The interest in esports from players and spectators has grown tremendously during the past few years, particularly on college campuses. With this addition to our programs, students will be able to pursue their passion for gaming while getting a great education.”

LVC will be a member of the National Association of Collegiate Esports.

Beginning in the spring 2018 semester, students will take part in national competitions for Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch and Hearthstone along with Riot Games’ League of Legends.

Esports is a rapidly growing industry. Earlier this year, Harrisburg University announced it would begin offering 15 full athletic scholarships for gamers.