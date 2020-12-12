Early morning hit and run in Cumberland County, police searching for suspect

NORTH MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — In the early hours of Friday morning, a hit and run occurred where a vehicle struck a telephone pole and a mailbox off of the pole with its passenger-side mirror, according to authorities.

The accident happened on the 1900 block of Fry Loop Avenue.

Piece of vehicle debris was beside the pole and had KIA printed on it, leading North Middleton Township Police to believe the striking vehicle is a KIA.

Anyone with information should contact North Middleton Township Police Department at (717)243-7910 or submit a tip through Crimewatch.