Early morning shooting investigation in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Emergency dispatchers tell us two people were hospitalized in an overnight shooting.

It happed just after 1 a.m. in the 1400 block of Old Lampeter Road.

When officers arrived they found a juvenile male with a firearm without a license. He was taken to Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center.

According to police, two male victims separately showed up at two different hospitals. Lancaster General Hospital, and Brandywine Hospital, and both admitting it happened at West Lampeter Township.

West Lampeter Township Police are investigating.