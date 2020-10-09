Economic Development Company “cautiously optimistic” about economic recovery in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) – The president of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County says she is cautiously optimistic about the county’s economic recovery.

Lisa Riggs, president of the EDC, told ABC 27 News she feels that because of a new report from the EDC that shows the three main drivers of the economy in the county manufacturing, healthcare and retail all made steady gains in employment last month.

“We have some segments of our economy that are at least reporting full recovery in terms of their budgets,” Riggs said.

The report also shows that overall there were about 16-thousand unemployment claims the last week of September, and that 13% of the county’s restaurant industry remaining on unemployment.

The report also indicates that that rely on capacity limits like hospitality, tourism and live events are still struggling.

“A lot of the conversation now is what additional relief could come from federal or state sources,” Riggs said. “How do we handle working with businesses, some of whom are fighting just to survive?”

Riggs also pointed out that their report shows that consumer confidence is at 81.6, the highest it’s been since the pandemic started. Riggs said it’ll be intriguing to see if it stays that way through the end of 2020.

“We’re such a diverse economy that we have a lot of our segments that are doing pretty well right now and I think part of what we’re hoping for is that continues,” Riggs added.

You can read the report here.