(WHTM) – Education advocates are putting forward their ideas to fund Pennsylvania schools.

Last year, a Pennsylvania commonwealth court judge ruled the state doesn’t equitably fund public schools and is violating students’ constitutional rights.

Advocates including lawyers who won that case are calling on Governor Shapiro to address it in this year’s budget after the Basic Education Funding Commission releases its report on state funding next week.

Advocates say public education is underfunded by $6.2 billion and want the state to set up a five-year plan to fill that gap.

Dan Urevick-Ackelsberg, senior attorney for the Public Interest Law Center said, “The judge said it’s time to make the constitutional promise a reality in this commonwealth. And that’s what we need this commission to take the first step to do to truly, truly set the path for every child in this commonwealth to be able to live up to their potential.”

Shapiro will give his budget address on Feb. 6 just one day before the anniversary of the court ruling.