Elected officials in Schuylkill County notify Wolf they plan to move to yellow phase

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) – As the COVID-19 -pandemic continues, local governments are trying to switch from red phases to yellow phases.
On Saturday, state representatives, from Schuylkill County send a letter to Governor Tom Wolf.
The letter stated that Schuylkill County has met the requirements of the stay at home order and that the county plans to move forward from the red phase to the yellow phase effective May 15.
“The residents of our county have heeded your instructions to practice social distancing and other mitigation efforts, and as a result, our local healthcare facilities do not lack the capacity to effectively treat these patients going forward,” the letter stated.
The letter further stated that Schuylkill County businesses that reopen will follow CDC guidelines practice social distancing and wear masks until they move into the green phase.
Top Stories:
- The ‘Plandemic’ documentary removed from Youtube and social media
- Midstate officials pushing back at ongoing Pennsylvania shutdown
- A wild experience: Bear breaks into Gatlinburg cabin with guests inside
Below is the offical letter sent to Governor Tom Wolf by Schuylkill County officials.