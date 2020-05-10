Elected officials in Schuylkill County notify Wolf they plan to move to yellow phase

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 19: Governor of Pennsylvania Tom Wolf speaks on stage during Pennsylvania Conference For Women at Pennsylvania Convention Center on November 19, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images for Pennsylvania Conference for Women)

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) – As the COVID-19 -pandemic continues, local governments are trying to switch from red phases to yellow phases.

On Saturday, state representatives, from Schuylkill County send a letter to Governor Tom Wolf.

The letter stated that Schuylkill County has met the requirements of the stay at home order and that the county plans to move forward from the red phase to the yellow phase effective May 15.

“The residents of our county have heeded your instructions to practice social distancing and other mitigation efforts, and as a result, our local healthcare facilities do not lack the capacity to effectively treat these patients going forward,” the letter stated.

The letter further stated that Schuylkill County businesses that reopen will follow CDC guidelines practice social distancing and wear masks until they move into the green phase.

Below is the offical letter sent to Governor Tom Wolf by Schuylkill County officials.