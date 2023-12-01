(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Energy price adjustments are coming for Pennsylvania residents at the beginning of December.

According to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC), many utilities, including all PUC-regulated electric utilities, are changing their energy supply prices on Dec. 1.

Due to this, they’re reminding consumers to understand those changes and explore opportunities to reduce energy usage and manage those upcoming winter energy bills.

Every utility customer is paying for energy supply costs, either through default service from their utility or a contract with a competitive energy supplier.

And when colder weather rolls in, the energy cost used – either electricity or natural gas – can account for more than half of a typical customer’s bill, but what charges are factored in? There are two parts consumers should know:

Generation/supply charge – This covers energy costs used during the month and influenced by whether a customer chooses to “shop” for their energy. The energy cost for this portion of the bill is determined by a consumer’s contract with a competitive supplier or, for consumers who do not shop, the utility’s “Price to Compare” (PTC).

Delivery/distribution charge – This includes the cost for the operation and maintenance of the poles, wires, pipelines and other infrastructure that delivers energy to your home or business. This portion of your monthly bill supports your local utility. Consumers may not shop for energy delivery/distribution services.

All Pennsylvania-regulated electric utilities and many natural gas distribution companies (NGDCs) are adjusting their PTCs on Dec.1 for residential non-shopping customers. The PTC averages 40% to 60% of the customer’s total utility bill. However, this percentage varies by utility and by the level of individual customer usage.

Here are the reported changes customers should expect:

Electric – December 1 PTC Adjustments for Residential Customers

Citizens’ Electric — decrease from 13.333 cents to 10.966 cents per kWh (-18%)

— decrease from 13.333 cents to 10.966 cents per kWh (-18%) Duquesne Light — decrease from 11.45 cents to 10.46 cents per kWh (-8.6%)

— decrease from 11.45 cents to 10.46 cents per kWh (-8.6%) Met-Ed — increase from 10.24 cents to 11.306 cents per kWh (10.4%)

— increase from 10.24 cents to 11.306 cents per kWh (10.4%) PECO — decrease from 9.672 cents to 8.917 cents per kWh (-7.8%)

decrease from 9.672 cents to 8.917 cents per kWh (-7.8%) Penelec — increase from 9.703 cents to 10.607 cents per kWh (9.3%)

— increase from 9.703 cents to 10.607 cents per kWh (9.3%) Penn Power — increase from 10.556 cents to 11.231 cents per kWh (6.4%)

— increase from 10.556 cents to 11.231 cents per kWh (6.4%) Pike Co. Light & Power — increase from 7.3005 cents to 8.67 cents per kWh (18.8%)

— increase from 7.3005 cents to 8.67 cents per kWh (18.8%) PPL — decrease from 12.126 cents to 11.028 cents per kWh (-9%)

— decrease from 12.126 cents to 11.028 cents per kWh (-9%) UGI Electric — decrease from 12.128 cents to 10.26 cents per kWh (-15.4%)

— decrease from 12.128 cents to 10.26 cents per kWh (-15.4%) Wellsboro Electric — decrease from 12.393 cents to 9.206 cents per kWh (-25.7%)

— decrease from 12.393 cents to 9.206 cents per kWh (-25.7%) West Penn Power — increase from 9.929 cents to 10.001 cents per kWh (1%)

Natural Gas – Purchased Gas Costs and PTC Changes for Residential Customers

Columbia Gas of PA — decrease from $0.46849 to $0.2881 per therm (-38.5%)

— decrease from $0.46849 to $0.2881 per therm (-38.5%) National Fuel Gas — increase from $0.30959 to $0.3674 per Ccf (18.6%)

— increase from $0.30959 to $0.3674 per Ccf (18.6%) PECO — decrease from $0.54211 to $0.3852 per Ccf (-28.9%)

decrease from $0.54211 to $0.3852 per Ccf (-28.9%) Peoples Natural Gas Co. — increase from $1.2337 to $3.08 per Mcf (149%)

— increase from $1.2337 to $3.08 per Mcf (149%) Peoples Gas Co. LLC — increase from $1.2337 to $3.08 per Mcf (149%)

— increase from $1.2337 to $3.08 per Mcf (149%) UGI Utilities — decrease from $0.7761 to $0.45335 per Ccf (-41.6%)

decrease from $0.7761 to $0.45335 per Ccf (-41.6%) Valley Energy — decrease from $0.94342 to $0.33758 per Ccf (-64.2%)

Note: A price change for Philadelphia Gas Works is also expected on Dec. 1.

Opposed to these two energy use options, there are alternatives for customers to use — like the Standard Offer Program. This service provides customers with the option of receiving service from a competitive supplier at a fixed-price that is 7% below the utility’s current PTC.

PUC’s websites — PAPowerSwitch and PAGasSwitch — also have additional information on benefits for consumer energy costs as well as details on how to shop for supply services.

To learn about the new price changes and alternative options for your energy use, head to PUC’s website.