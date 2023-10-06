(WHTM) — When the month of October comes around, people from all over celebrate the “spooky season” in many different ways: visiting a pumpkin patch, racing through a corn maze, or stocking up on Halloween candy. But others out there are looking for a little bit more than just a sugar rush, so they throw on their favorite horror film to get an adrenaline rush instead!

To make your movie-watching experience even more thrilling, abc27 news compiled a list of 10 horror movies that are based in Pennsylvania:

This science fiction horror classic takes place in a small town in Pennsylvania and follows the aftermath of a crashed meteorite that was found to be carrying an intergalactic, man-eating blob. The movie then follows a group of teenagers and their quest to destroy the man-eating blob before it engulfs the entire town.

Run time – 68 minutes

– 68 minutes Cast – Steve McQueen, Aneta Corsaut, Earl Rowe

– Steve McQueen, Aneta Corsaut, Earl Rowe Director(s) – Irvin S. Yeaworth Jr., Russell S. Doughten Jr.

This classic horror film from the 60s takes the viewer on a journey to survive an attack from the “living dead”. The movie follows a group of seven people and their attempt to hide out in a rural Pennsylvania-based farmhouse after coming under attack from flesh-eating zombies.

Run time – 96 minutes

– 96 minutes Cast – Duane Jones, Judith O’Dea, Karl Hardman

– Duane Jones, Judith O’Dea, Karl Hardman Director – George A. Romero

Considered a psychological thriller, this movie follows a Philadelphia-based child psychologist who begins treating a young boy who believes he can talk to dead people. In the process of helping the young boy overcome his problems, the psychologist begins to heal and make amends with his estranged wife.

Run time – 108 minutes

– 108 minutes Cast – Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment, Toni Collette

– Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment, Toni Collette Director – M. Night Shyamalan

This science fiction horror film is an out-of-this-world experience that takes place on a rural farm in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. The main character who resides on the farm searches for a ‘vandal’ after mysterious crop circles begin popping up in his cornfield; however, it wasn’t a vandal that caused these strange anomalies.

Run time – 106 minutes

– 106 minutes Cast – Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix, Rory Culkin

– Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix, Rory Culkin Director – M. Night Shyamalan

This thrilling classic is based in a 19th-century village named Covington, which is located in the deep woods of Pennsylvania. The villagers find themselves in a difficult situation when they need to leave the village for medical supplies, but can’t because of cloaked creatures in the woods that kill those who try to leave.

Run time – 108 minutes

– 108 minutes Cast – Sigourney Weaver, William Hurt, Joaquin Phoenix

– Sigourney Weaver, William Hurt, Joaquin Phoenix Director – M. Night Shyamalan

This supernatural thriller has had multiple movies in its franchise – the third Final Destination takes place at a Pennsylvania amusement park, where a group of teens begins to die based on the order that they were [supposed] to be seated on a roller coaster called ‘Devil’s Flight’. One question remains throughout the movie: can they escape death?

Run time – 93 minutes

– 93 minutes Cast – Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ryan Merriman, Kris Lemche

– Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ryan Merriman, Kris Lemche Director – James Wong

This suspenseful thriller follows a young boy who comes from a troubled home in a small Pennsylvania town in the 1970s. The boy is later sent away by his mother to stay with his grandparents on their farm in Easton, Pennsylvania. Shortly after the boy’s arrival, a presence in the cornfield begins to terrorize the boy and his family.

Run time – 100 minutes

– 100 minutes Cast – Cloris Leachman, Tara Reid, Joshua Ormond

– Cloris Leachman, Tara Reid, Joshua Ormond Director(s) – Tom Mattera, David Mazzoni

This supernatural horror film takes place in a fictional Pennsylvania town named Chatford, where a true crime writer and his family move into a home where a horrifying crime had taken place years prior. After the true crime writing father discovers an old projector and Super 8 film, which depicts gruesome murders from the past, everything else begins to unravel and the past comes back to life.

Run time – 109 minutes

– 109 minutes Cast – Ethan Hawke, Juliet Rylance, James Ransone

– Ethan Hawke, Juliet Rylance, James Ransone Director – Scott Derrickson

This shocking movie takes the viewer on a journey with two teenage siblings from Philadelphia. The movie highlights the siblings’ five-day visit to their grandparents’ farmhouse, where things begin to take a turn for the worse in a very strange way.

Run time – 94 minutes

– 94 minutes Cast – Olivia DeJonge, Ed Oxenbould, Deanna Dunagan, Peter McRobbie, Kathryn Hahn

– Olivia DeJonge, Ed Oxenbould, Deanna Dunagan, Peter McRobbie, Kathryn Hahn Director – M. Night Shyamalan

Described as a “psychological thriller”, this movie follows the abduction of three girls named Claire, Casey, and Marcia, just outside of Philadelphia. The twist with this specific abduction is that these girls are kidnapped by one man with 23 different ‘split’ personalities. Will they make it out alive?