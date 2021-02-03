78th Annual Golden Globe nominations for 2021

(WHTM) — The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Wednesday.
The event will be held coast to coast with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler returning for their fourth time as hosts on NBC at 5 p.m. on Feb. 28.
Fey will be hosting from the East Coast and Poehler will be hosting from the West Coast.
The 2021 Golden Globed will honor Norman Lear with the Carol Burnett Award and Jane Fonda with the Cecil B. deMille Award.
The following nominations were announced virtually by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson.
Movies
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- “The Father”
- “Mank”
- “Nomadland
- “Promising Young Woman”
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
- “Hamilton”
- “Music”
- “Palm Springs”
- “The Prom”
Best Motion Picture – Animated
- “The Croods”
- “Onward”
- “Over the Moon”
- “Soul”
- “Wolfwalkers”
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
- “Another Round” – Denmark
- “La Llorona” – Guatemala/France
- “The Life Ahead” – Italy
- “Minari” – USA
- “Two of Us” – France
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- Andra Day – “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”
- Vanessa Kirby – “Pieces of a Woman”
- Frances McDormand – “Nomadland”
- Carey Mulligan – “Promising Young Woman”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Riz Ahmed – “Sound of Metal”
- Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- Anthony Hopkins – “The Father”
- Gary Oldman – “Mank”
- Tahar Rahim – “The Mauritanian”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Maria Bakalova – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
- Kate Hudson – “Music”
- Michelle Pfeifer – “French Exit”
- Rosamund Pike – “I Care A Lot”
- Anya Taylor-Joy – “Emma”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Sacha Baron Cohen – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
- James Corden – “The Prom”
- Lin-Manuel Miranda – “Hamilton”
- Dev Patel – “The Personal History of David Copperfield”
- Andy Samberg – “Palm Springs”
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
- Glenn Close – “Hillbilly Elegy”
- Olivia Colman – “The Father”
- Jodie Foster – “The Mauritanian”
- Amanda Seyfried – “Mank”
- Helena Zengel – “News of the World”
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
- Sacha Baron Cohen – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
- Daniel Kaluuya – “Judas and the Black Messiah”
- Jared Leto – “The Little Things”
- Bill Murray – “On the Rocks”
- Leslie Odom Jr. – “One Night in Miami”
Best Director – Motion Picture
- Emerald Fennell – “Promising Young Woman”
- David Fincher – “Mank”
- Regina King – “One Night in Miami”
- Aaron Sorkin – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
- Chloe Zhao – “Nomadloand”
Best Screenplay- Motion Picture
- Emerald Fennell – “Promising Young Woman”
- Jack Fincher – “Mank”
- Aaron Sorkin – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
- Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton – “The Father”
- Chloe Zhao – “Nomadloand”
Best Original Score- Motion Picture
- Alexandre Desplat – “The Midnight Sky”
- Ludwig Goransson – “Tenet”
- James Newton Howard – “News of the World”
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross – “Mank”
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste – “Soul”
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
- “Fight For You” – “Judas and the Black Messiah”
- “Hear My Voice” – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
- Io Si (Seen)” – “The Life Ahead”
- “Speak Now” – “One Night in Miami”
- “Tigress & Tweed” – “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”
Television
Best Television Series – Drama
- “The Crown” – Netflix
- “Lovecraft County” – HBO
- “The Mandalorian” – Disney
- “Ozark” – Netflix
- “Ratched” – Netflix
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- “Emily in Paris” – Netflix
- “The Flight Attendant” – HBO Max”
- “The Great” – Hulu
- “Schitt’s Creek” – Pop TV
- “Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- “Normal People” – Hulu
- “The Queen’s Gambit” – Netflix
- “Small Axe” – Amazon Studios
- “The Undoing” – HBO
- “Unorthodox” – Netflix
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Drama
- Olivia Colman – “The Crown”
- Jodie Comer – “Killing Eve”
- Emma Corrin – “The Crown”
- Laura Linney – “Ozark”
- Sarah Paulson – “Ratched”
Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Drama
- Jason Bateman – “Ozark”
- Josh O’Connor – “The Crown”
- Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul”
- Al Pacino – “Hunters”
- Matthew Rhys – “Perry Mason”
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Lily Collins – “Emily in Paris”
- Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant”
- Elle Fanning – “The Great”
- Jane Levy – “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”
- Catherine O’Hara – “Schitt’s Creek”
Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Don Cheadle – “Black Monday”
- Nicholas Hoult – “The Great”
- Eugene Levy – “Schitt’s Creek”
- Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”
- Ramy Youssef – “Ramy”
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Cate Blanchett – “Mrs. America”
- Daisy Edgar-Jones – “Normal People”
- Shira Haas – “Unorthodox”
- Nicole Kidman – “The Undoing”
- Anya Taylor-Joy – “The Queen’s Gambit”
Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Bryan Cranston – “Your Honor”
- Jeff Daniels – “The Comey Rule”
- Hugh Grant – “The Undoing”
- Ethan Hawke – “The Good Lord Bird”
- Mark Ruffalo – “I Know This Much Is True”
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Supporting Role
- Gillian Anderson – “The Crown”
- Helena Bonham Carter – “The Crown”
- Julia Garner – “Ozark”
- Annie Murphy – “Schitt’s Creek”
- Cynthia Nixon – “Ratched”
Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Supporting Role
- John Boyega – “Small Axe”
- Brendan Gleeson – “The Comey Rule”
- Daniel Levy – “Schitt’s Creek”
- Jim Parsons – “Hollywood”
- Donald Sutherland – “The Undoing”
As a distributor, Netflix has the most nominations with a total of 42, with their film “Mank” and their television series “The Crown” each receiving six nominations.
Both “Mank” and “The Crown” have the most nominations for their respective categories.