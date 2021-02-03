78th Annual Golden Globe nominations for 2021

FILE – In this Jan.. 6, 2009, file photo, Golden Globe statuettes are seen during a news conference at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association says the ceremony will be held Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

(WHTM) — The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Wednesday.

The event will be held coast to coast with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler returning for their fourth time as hosts on NBC at 5 p.m. on Feb. 28.

Fey will be hosting from the East Coast and Poehler will be hosting from the West Coast.

The 2021 Golden Globed will honor Norman Lear with the Carol Burnett Award and Jane Fonda with the Cecil B. deMille Award.

The following nominations were announced virtually by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson.

Movies

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“The Father”

“Mank”

“Nomadland

“Promising Young Woman”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

This image released by Focus Features shows Carey Mulligan in a scene from the film “Promising Young Woman.” Mulligan was nominated for a Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture drama on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 for her role in the film. (Focus Features via AP)

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“Hamilton”

“Music”

“Palm Springs”

“The Prom”

Best Motion Picture – Animated

“The Croods”

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

“Another Round” – Denmark

“La Llorona” – Guatemala/France

“The Life Ahead” – Italy

“Minari” – USA

“Two of Us” – France

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day – “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”

Vanessa Kirby – “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand – “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan – “Promising Young Woman”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Riz Ahmed – “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins – “The Father”

Gary Oldman – “Mank”

Tahar Rahim – “The Mauritanian”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Kate Hudson – “Music”

Michelle Pfeifer – “French Exit”

Rosamund Pike – “I Care A Lot”

Anya Taylor-Joy – “Emma”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

James Corden – “The Prom”

Lin-Manuel Miranda – “Hamilton”

Dev Patel – “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Andy Samberg – “Palm Springs”

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close – “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman – “The Father”

Jodie Foster – “The Mauritanian”

Amanda Seyfried – “Mank”

Helena Zengel – “News of the World”

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Daniel Kaluuya – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Jared Leto – “The Little Things”

Bill Murray – “On the Rocks”

Leslie Odom Jr. – “One Night in Miami”

Best Director – Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell – “Promising Young Woman”

David Fincher – “Mank”

Regina King – “One Night in Miami”

Aaron Sorkin – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Chloe Zhao – “Nomadloand”

Best Screenplay- Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell – “Promising Young Woman”

Jack Fincher – “Mank”

Aaron Sorkin – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton – “The Father”

Chloe Zhao – “Nomadloand”

Best Original Score- Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat – “The Midnight Sky”

Ludwig Goransson – “Tenet”

James Newton Howard – “News of the World”

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross – “Mank”

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste – “Soul”

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Fight For You” – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Hear My Voice” – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Io Si (Seen)” – “The Life Ahead”

“Speak Now” – “One Night in Miami”

“Tigress & Tweed” – “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”

Television

Best Television Series – Drama

“The Crown” – Netflix

“Lovecraft County” – HBO

“The Mandalorian” – Disney

“Ozark” – Netflix

“Ratched” – Netflix

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

“Emily in Paris” – Netflix

“The Flight Attendant” – HBO Max”

“The Great” – Hulu

“Schitt’s Creek” – Pop TV

“Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Normal People” – Hulu

“The Queen’s Gambit” – Netflix

“Small Axe” – Amazon Studios

“The Undoing” – HBO

“Unorthodox” – Netflix

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Olivia Colman – “The Crown”

Jodie Comer – “Killing Eve”

Emma Corrin – “The Crown”

Laura Linney – “Ozark”

Sarah Paulson – “Ratched”

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman – “Ozark”

Josh O’Connor – “The Crown”

Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul”

Al Pacino – “Hunters”

Matthew Rhys – “Perry Mason”

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins – “Emily in Paris”

Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning – “The Great”

Jane Levy – “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Catherine O’Hara – “Schitt’s Creek”

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle – “Black Monday”

Nicholas Hoult – “The Great”

Eugene Levy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”

Ramy Youssef – “Ramy”

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett – “Mrs. America”

Daisy Edgar-Jones – “Normal People”

Shira Haas – “Unorthodox”

Nicole Kidman – “The Undoing”

Anya Taylor-Joy – “The Queen’s Gambit”

This image released by Netflix shows Anya Taylor-Joy in a scene from “The Queen’s Gambit.” Taylor-Joy was nominated for a Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in a limited series. (Phil Bray/Netflix via AP)

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston – “Your Honor”

Jeff Daniels – “The Comey Rule”

Hugh Grant – “The Undoing”

Ethan Hawke – “The Good Lord Bird”

Mark Ruffalo – “I Know This Much Is True”

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Supporting Role

Gillian Anderson – “The Crown”

Helena Bonham Carter – “The Crown”

Julia Garner – “Ozark”

Annie Murphy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Cynthia Nixon – “Ratched”

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Supporting Role

John Boyega – “Small Axe”

Brendan Gleeson – “The Comey Rule”

Daniel Levy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Jim Parsons – “Hollywood”

Donald Sutherland – “The Undoing”

As a distributor, Netflix has the most nominations with a total of 42, with their film “Mank” and their television series “The Crown” each receiving six nominations.

Both “Mank” and “The Crown” have the most nominations for their respective categories.