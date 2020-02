Reality shows about relationships aren’t just for whippersnappers, ABC is now casting senior citizens who are ready for romance.

The show is from the producers of The Bachelor, and they’re looking for active and outgoing single men and women in their golden years for a new exciting dating show.

There isn’t a title for the new show yet.

The casting call says applicants have to be legal U.S. residents, active, outgoing and single.

To apply visit seniordatingshow.castingcrane.com