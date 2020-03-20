Actor Daniel Dae Kim says he was diagnosed with coronavirus

Actor Daniel Dae Kim says he’s almost back to full health after testing positive for coronavirus.

Kim details his experience in an Instagram video posted Thursday. He says he thinks he got sick on the set of “New Amsterdam” in New York City.

The production is on hold due to COVID-19.

Kim says he noticed a scratchy throat on his way home to Hawaii. So, he self-quarantined. When he developed body aches and a fever he got tested at a drive-thru site. That’s how he found out he was infected with the virus.

Kim says he’s doing much better now, though he’s not fully recovered.

Kim is known for his roles on “Lost” and “Hawaii 5-0.” He has a reoccurring role as a trauma surgeon on “New Amsterdam.”