Live Now
abc27 News+
1  of  17
Closings & Delays
Belco Community Credit Union Calvary Independent Harrisburg Centenary United Methodist Church Cumberland Co. Senior Centers Dover Township Grace U.M.C. Hummelstown Hampden Township MOUNT ZION EVAN LUTHERAN,.LEWISBERRY Mt Zion Lutheran Church in York Presbyterian Congregation/Middletown Salem Lutheran Church, Marion Shippensburg First Church of God St. John E.L.C. Hummelstown St. Peters Lutheran Church Highspire Trinity U.M.C. Hummelstown United Baptist Walnut Street Upper Dauphin Area High School Art Dept

Actor Daniel Dae Kim says he was diagnosed with coronavirus

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Actor Daniel Dae Kim says he’s almost back to full health after testing positive for coronavirus.

Kim details his experience in an Instagram video posted Thursday. He says he thinks he got sick on the set of “New Amsterdam” in New York City.

The production is on hold due to COVID-19.

Kim says he noticed a scratchy throat on his way home to Hawaii. So, he self-quarantined. When he developed body aches and a fever he got tested at a drive-thru site. That’s how he found out he was infected with the virus.

Kim says he’s doing much better now, though he’s not fully recovered.

Kim is known for his roles on “Lost” and “Hawaii 5-0.” He has a reoccurring role as a trauma surgeon on “New Amsterdam.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

From abc27 Advertisers

More From abc27 Advertisers

Don't Miss