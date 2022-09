ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Adam Sandler will be kicking off his tour in Allentown this October.

Sandler will be making his first stop at the PPL Center in Allentown on October 21, 2022. The tour is titled, “Adam Sandler LIVE,” and according to the poster that Sandler tweeted there will be a surprise guest.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, September 16 at noon. You can purchase them here.

Sandler’s tour consists of a total of 15 dates and is for mature audiences only.