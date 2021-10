(WHTM) — Adele fans are going crazy after the British singer teased her new song.

In a black and white video, the 33-year-old inserts a cassette tape into her car with piano music. The caption says “Easy on me – October 15.”

Easy On Me – October 15 pic.twitter.com/7HRvxAfEqy — Adele (@Adele) October 5, 2021

THis will be the 15-time Grammy winner’s first new music in six years.