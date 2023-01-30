LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A skill-based gaming lounge called the Keystone Klub recently opened up its second location in the past two months.

The owners of the new Keystone Klub locations are North Carolina natives, David and Kimberley Eilers. The Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor is a place where adults can go to play various electronic skill-based games that can usually only be found in places, such as gas stations and casinos across the Midstate.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Our purpose is to give people an experience of entertainment,” Eilers said. “We are basically an arcade for grownups.”

Keystone Klub currently has about 20 of these skill-based games at each of their new locations, in addition to offering complimentary drinks and snacks to their guests. According to Eilers, he has plans of expanding food options in the future by eventually offering dinner meal options for guests.

According to Eilers, the husband and wife recently moved to Mechanicsburg, Pa. in Sep. 2022 – opening their first Keystone Klub shortly after in early Jan. 2023. This Keystone Klub is located on 5001 Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg.

The new Keystone Klub on Linglestown Road is currently having a ‘soft running’, but will officially have its grand opening on Wednesday, Feb. 1. This new location can be found at 4201 Linglestown Rd. – formerly the location of Subway and most recently a gym called Fit 39 next to Bumble Bee Hollow, according to Eilers.

Renovations of the new 2,000-square-foot location in Linglestown began back in Nov. 2022 consisting of mostly cosmetic upgrades and additions, according to Eilers. Currently, the new location is able to host approximately 25-30 people, though it should be noted that this number will increase in the future as more games are added.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Currently, the Eilers’ are the only ones operating these two locations, but that could be changing in the coming weeks. The Eilers hope to bring on employees to fill positions in customer service and employees to handle payouts for players. If you are interested in applying for a position, you are encouraged to apply in person at one of the two locations.

Both Keystone Klub locations have the same hours of operation which are Monday – Sunday from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.