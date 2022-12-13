(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM/AP) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that Ticketmaster will be offering new opportunities for consumers to purchase Taylor Swift tickets.

According to tweets from Shapiro, consumers who received a pre-sale code this month will be able to “shake it off and try again.”

The tweets from Shapiro state that emails will be sent to pre-sale registered fans for the Pittsburgh and Philadelphia shows in the coming days.

Shapiro mentioned that this comes after working directly with Ticketmaster on behalf of the thousands of consumers that reached out to the attorney general’s office.

In November, Ticketmaster canceled the general public ticket sales for Taylor Swift concerts across the nation.

The decision came two days after a presale event caused the site to crash and left many fans without tickets. The ticketing company said in a statement that 2 million tickets to The Eras Tour next year were sold during presales on Tuesday, Nov. 15, the most tickets ever sold on the platform in a single day.

Ticketmaster cited “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand” as a reason for calling off the general public sale.

Questions remain about how remaining tickets — and how many — would be sold. But Ticketmaster said about 1.5 million fans who had gone through an early verification process — called Verified Fan — were invited to purchase tickets and the remaining 2 million were placed on a waiting list.

Fans who were verified and received the presale code will be eligible to try for tickets again, according to Shapiro.

