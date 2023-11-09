(WHTM) – AJR announced on Thursday that they will be bringing “The Maybe Man” tour to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on April Wednesday 3, 2024, and Thursday, July 25, 2024, and to PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

This announcement comes a day before their new album “The Maybe Man” releases.

AJR is known for their hit song “Bang” which was released in 2020 and also was on their 2021 album “OK Orchestra.”

AJR last appeared in Pennsylvania for their “OK Orchestra” tour in May 2022 when they visited the Peterson Events Center in Pittsburgh (May 18) and the TD Pavilion at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia (May 15).

AJR has released five singles since the “OK Orchestra” album which includes “I Won’t,” “The DJ is Crying For Help,” “The Dumb Song,” “God is Really Real,” and “Yes I’m a Mess.”

Tickets for “The Maybe Man” tour can be found here.