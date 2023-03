HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Singer and songwriter Alec Benjamin will be performing at XL Live in Harrisburg this spring.

He will be performing at XL Live in Harrisburg on April 29 at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $45 and they went on sale to the public on March 7 at 10 a.m.

Benjamin is known for his hits like his double-platinum breakthrough single “Let Me Down Slowly.”